Saturday's contest at Ramsey Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-8) going head to head against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 68-50 win for heavily favored East Tennessee State.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Lady Catamounts suffered a 62-44 loss to Chattanooga.

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Western Carolina 50

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Catamounts' best win this season came in a 53-49 victory over the Wofford Terriers on January 12.

Western Carolina has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (14).

Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on January 28

49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 276) on December 6

68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 346) on December 1

58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on November 18

48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10

Western Carolina Performance Insights