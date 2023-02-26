Sunday's game between the Towson Tigers (16-10) and Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-15) going head to head at TD Arena has a projected final score of 70-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

In their last game on Friday, the Cougars suffered a 63-47 loss to UNC Wilmington.

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Towson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Towson 70, Charleston (SC) 62

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

  • The Cougars defeated the Towson Tigers in a 53-48 win on December 29. It was their signature victory of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cougars are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 36th-most losses.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 194) on February 12
  • 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on December 2
  • 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 20
  • 60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on February 19
  • 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 293) on November 30

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

  • The Cougars have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) and giving up 67.5 (261st in college basketball).
  • Offensively, Charleston (SC) is scoring 64.2 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (67.2 points per game) is 3 PPG higher.
  • When playing at home, the Cougars are averaging 4.6 more points per game (69.7) than they are on the road (65.1).
  • Charleston (SC) cedes 61.6 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.6 in road games.
  • On offense, the Cougars have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 67.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 67.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.

