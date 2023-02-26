The Florida State Seminoles (23-7) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score 18.0 more points per game (81.6) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (63.6).

Florida State has a 13-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.

When it scores more than 63.6 points, Florida State is 22-6.

The Lady Tigers record just 0.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Seminoles allow (66.8).

Clemson has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Clemson has a 15-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.6 points.

This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 35.3% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Seminoles give up.

Clemson Schedule