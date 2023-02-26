How to Watch the Clemson vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida State Seminoles (23-7) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network.
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Clemson vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles score 18.0 more points per game (81.6) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (63.6).
- Florida State has a 13-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
- When it scores more than 63.6 points, Florida State is 22-6.
- The Lady Tigers record just 0.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Seminoles allow (66.8).
- Clemson has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
- Clemson has a 15-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.6 points.
- This season the Lady Tigers are shooting 35.3% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Seminoles give up.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 81-69
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 59-54
|Watsco Center
|2/23/2023
|Virginia
|W 79-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
