How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (28-0) will try to build on a 28-game win run when they host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (20-9) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The Lady Bulldogs have taken five games in a row.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Bulldogs put up 17.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Gamecocks give up (49.9).
- Georgia has a 20-7 record when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.
- Georgia has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 49.9 points.
- The Gamecocks record 81.6 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 57.4 the Lady Bulldogs give up.
- When South Carolina totals more than 57.4 points, it is 28-0.
- South Carolina has a 25-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 46.7% from the field, 9.1% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Lady Bulldogs' 40.2 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Florida
|W 87-56
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 64-57
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/23/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 73-60
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
