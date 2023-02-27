South Carolina State vs. Howard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Howard Lady Bison (12-13) squaring off against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (3-24) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 27). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 68-52 victory for heavily favored Howard.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 69-41 loss to Norfolk State.
South Carolina State vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
South Carolina State vs. Howard Score Prediction
- Prediction: Howard 68, South Carolina State 52
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs beat the No. 284-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UNC Greensboro Spartans, 64-53, on December 12, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, South Carolina State is 3-13 (.188%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
South Carolina State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-50 at home over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 11
- 63-61 on the road over Coppin State (No. 301) on February 4
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs average 46.9 points per game (360th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (312th in college basketball). They have a -634 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 23.5 points per game.
- In conference matchups, South Carolina State tallies more points per contest (49.5) than its overall average (46.9).
- At home, the Lady Bulldogs are posting 5.2 more points per game (50.1) than they are when playing on the road (44.9).
- South Carolina State allows 59.8 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.9 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Bulldogs have been racking up 48.7 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 46.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
