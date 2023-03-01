Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Bojangles' Coliseum has the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19) taking on the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-24) at 2:00 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 victory for South Carolina Upstate, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Lady Buccaneers' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 64-53 loss to Presbyterian.
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 63, Charleston Southern 58
Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis
- On January 28, the Lady Buccaneers claimed their best win of the season, a 76-72 victory over the Longwood Lancers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 332) in our computer rankings.
- Charleston Southern has 15 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, the sixth-most in Division 1.
Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23
- 53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25
- 64-57 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charleston Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Buccaneers' -489 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.6 points per game (346th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per outing (312th in college basketball).
- In Big South action, Charleston Southern has averaged 3.3 more points (56.9) than overall (53.6) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Buccaneers score 57.6 points per game at home, and 49.7 on the road.
- Charleston Southern is giving up fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (72.9).
- In their previous 10 games, the Lady Buccaneers are posting 58.6 points per game, five more than their season average (53.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.