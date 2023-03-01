Wednesday's game that pits the Clemson Lady Tigers (16-14) versus the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-19) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 1.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 74-61 victory against Florida State in their last game on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 70, Pittsburgh 62

Clemson Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 9 in the AP's Top 25) on December 29 by a score of 64-59, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 2-9 (.182%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Clemson has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 23/AP Poll)) on February 26

79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 74) on February 23

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 83) on January 1

61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 87) on November 13

57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on February 9

Clemson Performance Insights