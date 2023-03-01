The Clemson Lady Tigers (14-14) are not likely in the running to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +50000 on the moneyline to win it all.

The Lady Tigers are at home against the Virginia Cavaliers. Tip time is set for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23.

Lady Tigers NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +50000 (Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clemson Team Stats

This year, the Lady Tigers are 9-5 at home with a 4-7 record on the road while going 1-2 in neutral-site games.

In ACC games, Clemson is 5-11, compared to a 9-3 record outside of the conference.

With 66.3 points per game on offense, Clemson ranks 157th in college basketball. On defense, it allows 63.4 points per contest, which ranks 153rd in college basketball.

Clemson Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-9 | Q2 Record: 2-5 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 6-0

1-9 | 2-5 | 5-0 | 6-0 Clemson has nine losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

Clemson has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

