Wednesday's contest that pits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19) against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-24) at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina Upstate, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 1.

The Spartans are coming off of an 83-59 loss to Gardner-Webb in their most recent game on Saturday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 63, Charleston Southern 58

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' best win this season came in a 62-60 victory against the High Point Panthers on January 7.

South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (13).

South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins

55-49 at home over Radford (No. 286) on January 4

61-56 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 22

64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 324) on December 12

55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 332) on January 14

66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 21

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights