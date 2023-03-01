South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-19) against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-24) at Bojangles' Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Carolina Upstate, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on March 1.
The Spartans are coming off of an 83-59 loss to Gardner-Webb in their most recent game on Saturday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 63, Charleston Southern 58
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans' best win this season came in a 62-60 victory against the High Point Panthers on January 7.
- South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (13).
South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-49 at home over Radford (No. 286) on January 4
- 61-56 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 22
- 64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 324) on December 12
- 55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 332) on January 14
- 66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on January 21
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans are being outscored by 11.6 points per game with a -337 scoring differential overall. They put up 52.8 points per game (350th in college basketball) and give up 64.4 per outing (181st in college basketball).
- South Carolina Upstate is posting 56.4 points per game this year in conference games, which is 3.6 more points per game than its season average (52.8).
- Offensively, the Spartans have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 54.8 points per game, compared to 50.6 per game in road games.
- Defensively, South Carolina Upstate has been better at home this year, surrendering 57.9 points per game, compared to 71.4 in away games.
- The Spartans have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 56.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.3 points more than the 52.8 they've scored this season.
