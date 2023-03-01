Wednesday's game features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-18) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-21) facing off at Bojangles' Coliseum (on March 1) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-55 win for UNC Asheville.

In their last game on Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a 59-50 loss to Longwood.

UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 61, Winthrop 55

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers 64-51 on February 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Asheville is 8-11 (.421%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

52-49 at home over Radford (No. 286) on February 15

68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 348) on November 18

64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28

68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 4

54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2

UNC Asheville Performance Insights