Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-18) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-21) squaring off at Bojangles' Coliseum (on March 1) at 12:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-55 victory for UNC Asheville.
The Eagles' last game was a 48-47 loss to High Point on Saturday.
Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 61, Winthrop 55
Winthrop Schedule Analysis
- Against the Radford Highlanders on February 4, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 60-48 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 7-16 (.304%) -- the fifth-most defeats.
Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on January 28
- 69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 332) on January 7
- 69-58 on the road over Longwood (No. 332) on February 1
- 56-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 12
- 53-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 11
Winthrop Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a -240 scoring differential, falling short by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 51.6 points per game, 354th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.8 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.
- Winthrop scores more in conference play (52.7 points per game) than overall (51.6).
- At home the Eagles are putting up 55.4 points per game, 7.3 more than they are averaging on the road (48.1).
- In 2022-23 Winthrop is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (58.1) than away (60.9).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Eagles are scoring 55.4 points per game, 3.8 more than their season average (51.6).
