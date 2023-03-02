Thursday's game features the Northeastern Huskies (16-11) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-16) facing off at TD Arena (on March 2) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-61 victory for Northeastern.

The Cougars are coming off of a 61-52 loss to Towson in their last outing on Sunday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 70, Charleston (SC) 61

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' best win this season came in a 53-48 victory against the Towson Tigers on December 29.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cougars are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on February 12

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 208) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 251) on January 20

60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 285) on February 19

79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 286) on November 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights