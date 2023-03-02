South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big South Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the High Point Panthers (15-13) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-19) clashing at Bojangles' Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-53 win for heavily favored High Point according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Spartans are coming off of a 65-48 win over Charleston Southern in their last outing on Wednesday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 70, South Carolina Upstate 53
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- Against the High Point Panthers on January 7, the Spartans picked up their best win of the season, a 62-60 road victory.
- South Carolina Upstate has 13 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-49 at home over Radford (No. 285) on January 4
- 61-56 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on February 22
- 64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 321) on December 12
- 55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 333) on January 14
- 66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 336) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans are being outscored by 10.7 points per game, with a -320 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.2 points per game (350th in college basketball), and give up 63.9 per outing (168th in college basketball).
- In conference play, South Carolina Upstate is putting up more points (56.4 per game) than it is overall (53.2) in 2022-23.
- At home the Spartans are putting up 54.8 points per game, 4.2 more than they are averaging on the road (50.6).
- In 2022-23 South Carolina Upstate is conceding 13.5 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than away (71.4).
- The Spartans are scoring 58.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 5.5 more than their average for the season (53.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.