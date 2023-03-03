The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) on Friday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

Check out the Hurricanes-Coyotes matchup on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Hurricanes vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/23/2022 Hurricanes Coyotes 4-0 ARI

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 152 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Hurricanes rank 14th in the league with 197 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 59 24 29 53 44 35 43.8% Sebastian Aho 52 25 28 53 41 45 52.2% Andrei Svechnikov 59 21 30 51 46 32 42.9% Brent Burns 59 12 32 44 37 39 100% Shayne Gostisbehere 52 10 21 31 45 24 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 213 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 163 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players