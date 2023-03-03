How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) on Friday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.
Check out the Hurricanes-Coyotes matchup on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Hurricanes vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/23/2022
|Hurricanes
|Coyotes
|4-0 ARI
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 152 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- The Hurricanes rank 14th in the league with 197 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|59
|24
|29
|53
|44
|35
|43.8%
|Sebastian Aho
|52
|25
|28
|53
|41
|45
|52.2%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|59
|21
|30
|51
|46
|32
|42.9%
|Brent Burns
|59
|12
|32
|44
|37
|39
|100%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|52
|10
|21
|31
|45
|24
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 213 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have 163 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|61
|25
|34
|59
|40
|37
|34.7%
|Nick Schmaltz
|45
|18
|24
|42
|40
|39
|41.5%
|Lawson Crouse
|56
|19
|12
|31
|27
|22
|42%
|Matias Maccelli
|43
|4
|26
|30
|32
|21
|0%
|Barrett Hayton
|61
|10
|15
|25
|28
|27
|49.7%
