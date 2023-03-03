Kelly Oubre Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Orlando Magic.

Oubre, in his most recent game, had 26 points and nine rebounds in a 105-91 loss to the Suns.

With prop bets available for Oubre, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 19.8 16.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.2 4.8 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA 30.5 26.1 22.3 PR 29.5 25 21.5 3PM 3.5 2.2 1.6



Kelly Oubre Jr. Insights vs. the Magic

Oubre is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.3 per game.

He's attempted 7.2 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Oubre's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Magic have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.7 points per game, the Magic are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Magic are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.8 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Kelly Oubre Jr. vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 34 16 5 0 0 0 6 10/28/2022 22 12 4 1 2 0 0

