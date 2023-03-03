The South Carolina Gamecocks (29-0) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-11) after winning 15 home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks' 73.2 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 50.3 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

Arkansas is 20-7 when giving up fewer than 81.3 points.

When it scores more than 50.3 points, Arkansas is 20-8.

The 81.3 points per game the Gamecocks score are 15.4 more points than the Razorbacks give up (65.9).

When South Carolina scores more than 65.9 points, it is 25-0.

South Carolina's record is 28-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 46.6% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Razorbacks give up.

The Razorbacks' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.

