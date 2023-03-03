Friday's game between the Wofford Terriers (21-8) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-13) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-59 and heavily favors Wofford to take home the win. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on March 3.

The Terriers head into this contest after a 71-56 win against Western Carolina on Thursday.

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 72, UNC Greensboro 59

Wofford Schedule Analysis

The Terriers captured their signature win of the season on January 26, when they took down the Mercer Bears, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 76-71.

Wofford has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

82-76 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on February 25

72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 30

64-51 at home over Chattanooga (No. 182) on January 19

72-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 182) on February 18

84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on November 16

Wofford Performance Insights