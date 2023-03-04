South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-56 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on March 4.
The Gamecocks won their last matchup 93-66 against Arkansas on Friday.
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 74, Ole Miss 56
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season on February 12, when they beat the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 88-64.
- The Gamecocks have 13 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
- South Carolina has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on November 11
- 73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 15) on February 23
- 73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 29
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.8 points per game with a +926 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 50.9 per contest (third in college basketball).
- With 80.0 points per game in SEC matchups, South Carolina is averaging 1.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.7 PPG).
- The Gamecocks are scoring 86.2 points per game this year at home, which is 9.0 more points than they're averaging on the road (77.2).
- South Carolina surrenders 47.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 54.2 in away games.
- The Gamecocks have been scoring 79.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
