How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (30-0) and the No. 4 seed Ole Miss Rebels (23-7) will try to advance in the SEC tournament on Saturday as they meet at 4:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels put up an average of 69.9 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up.
- When Ole Miss gives up fewer than 81.7 points, it is 22-7.
- When it scores more than 50.9 points, Ole Miss is 22-7.
- The Gamecocks record 81.7 points per game, 25.7 more points than the 56 the Rebels give up.
- When South Carolina puts up more than 56 points, it is 29-0.
- South Carolina has a 27-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 46.9% from the field, 8% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.
- The Rebels' 40.1 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 73-60
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/26/2023
|Georgia
|W 73-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/3/2023
|Arkansas
|W 93-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
