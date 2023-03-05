Sunday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) going head to head against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-62 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

The Gamecocks enter this contest following an 80-51 victory against Ole Miss on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 76, Tennessee 62

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature victory this season came against the LSU Lady Tigers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Gamecocks took home the 88-64 win at home on February 12.

The Gamecocks have 14 wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on February 5

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 5/AP Poll)) on November 11

73-60 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on February 23

73-64 at home over UCLA (No. 19/AP Poll)) on November 29

South Carolina Performance Insights