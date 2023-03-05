How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) is set to play the No. 3 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10) in the SEC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The game on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena begins at 3:00 PM.
The game on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena begins at 3:00 PM.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
South Carolina vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Volunteers score an average of 77.0 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 50.9 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.
- Tennessee is 21-7 when giving up fewer than 81.7 points.
- Tennessee is 21-10 when it scores more than 50.9 points.
- The Gamecocks score 81.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 66.5 the Lady Volunteers allow.
- South Carolina has a 25-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
- South Carolina has a 28-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
- This season the Gamecocks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 7.2% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
- The Lady Volunteers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.7 higher than the Gamecocks have conceded.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Georgia
|W 73-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|3/3/2023
|Arkansas
|W 93-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
