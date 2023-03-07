When the New York Knicks (39-27) and Charlotte Hornets (20-46) square off at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jalen Brunson and Terry Rozier will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Nets, 102-86, on Sunday. Kelly Oubre Jr. was their top scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kelly Oubre Jr. 17 7 0 0 1 0 Terry Rozier 16 4 4 0 0 3 Dennis Smith Jr. 15 6 6 1 1 1

Hornets Players to Watch

P.J. Washington is putting up 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets receive 20 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Oubre.

Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 16.9 5.9 7.3 0.6 0 3.2 Gordon Hayward 18.2 4.2 4.7 1.4 0.2 1.2 Mark Williams 11.9 10 0.8 0.6 1.4 0 Terry Rozier 17.1 2.5 3.7 1.3 0.2 2.4 Dennis Smith Jr. 10.8 3.2 4.8 1.7 0.7 0.6

