As they prepare for a game against the Detroit Pistons (15-51), the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 9 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Hornets are coming off of a 112-105 victory against the Knicks in their last outing on Tuesday. Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 27 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Killian Hayes: Questionable (Hand), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Jalen Duren: Questionable (Ankle)

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets average 7.2 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pistons give up (119).

When Charlotte scores more than 119 points, it is 13-4.

The Hornets' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 111 points a contest compared to the 111.8 they've averaged this season.

Charlotte knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (12.6).

The Hornets rank 24th in the NBA with 110.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 22nd in the league defensively with 114 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -4 225

