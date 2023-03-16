Thursday's game features the Clemson Lady Tigers (17-15) and the High Point Panthers (17-14) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-54 win for heavily favored Clemson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 16.

Their last time out, the Lady Tigers lost 68-58 to North Carolina on Thursday.

Clemson vs. High Point Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Clemson vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 74, High Point 54

Clemson Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 29, the Lady Tigers picked up their best win of the season, a 64-59 home victory.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Clemson is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

The Lady Tigers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

64-59 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 29

74-61 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 26

79-69 at home over Virginia (No. 77) on February 23

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 81) on January 1

61-40 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Clemson Performance Insights