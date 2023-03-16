The Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) and the Furman Paladins (27-7) are set to meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Amway Center, with a tip-off time of 12:40 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Reece Beekman and Jalen Slawson are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Furman vs. Virginia

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV: truTV

Furman's Last Game

In its most recent game, Furman beat Chattanooga on Monday, 88-79. Its top scorer was Slawson with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Slawson 20 5 4 1 1 2 JP Pegues 17 6 4 0 0 0 Mike Bothwell 16 4 1 0 0 0

Furman Players to Watch

Slawson tops the Paladins in rebounding (7.1 per game), and produces 15.7 points and 3.2 assists. He also delivers 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Mike Bothwell is No. 1 on the Paladins in scoring (18 points per game), and averages 3.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

JP Pegues is posting a team-leading 4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Marcus Foster gives the Paladins 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Garrett Hien gives the Paladins 8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

