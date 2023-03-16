Furman vs. Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 13 Furman Paladins (27-7) are 5.5-point underdogs to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers (25-7) on Thursday. Here are some insights into this 4-13 matchup in the South Region bracket that starts at 12:40 PM, live on truTV. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.
Furman vs. Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Time: 12:40 PM ET
- TV: truTV
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Virginia
|-5.5
|131.5
Paladins Betting Records & Stats
- Furman's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 131.5 points in 25 of 29 outings.
- The average total for Furman's games this season has been 153.3, 21.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Furman is 18-11-0 ATS this season.
- Furman has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Furman has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Furman vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Virginia
|12
|41.4%
|67.8
|149.9
|60.3
|131.5
|128.6
|Furman
|25
|86.2%
|82.1
|149.9
|71.2
|131.5
|147
Additional Furman Insights & Trends
- Furman is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Paladins have gone over the total six times.
- The Paladins score 21.8 more points per game (82.1) than the Cavaliers allow (60.3).
- When it scores more than 60.3 points, Furman is 16-10 against the spread and 24-7 overall.
Virginia vs. Furman Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Virginia
|12-17-0
|5-13
|14-15-0
|Furman
|18-11-0
|0-0
|16-13-0
Furman vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits
|Virginia
|Furman
|15-1
|Home Record
|15-2
|6-5
|Away Record
|8-3
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|2-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.5
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|77.5
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
