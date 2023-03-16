Houston vs. Northern Kentucky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3) will try to beat the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This contest tips off at 9:20 PM.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Northern Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-18.5)
|121.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Houston (-19)
|121.5
|-4000
|+1500
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Houston (-19)
|122
|-5000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends
- Houston is 18-15-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 34 games have hit the over.
- Northern Kentucky has put together a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.
- Norse games have hit the over 12 out of 32 times this year.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +450
- Houston is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (second-best).
- The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +450, which is the 78th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Northern Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000000
- While our computer ranking places Northern Kentucky 196th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 62nd.
- Northern Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.