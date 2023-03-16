The No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (23-10) and the No. 13 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (26-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:40 PM. Tennessee is favored by 11.5 points in the contest, which airs on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -11.5 136.5

Tennessee vs Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

The Volunteers are 16-15-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -650 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Volunteers.

Louisiana is 16-12-0 ATS this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Ragin' Cajuns this season with a +475 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Louisiana has a 17.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 8 25.8% 71.8 149.8 58 127.8 133.6 Louisiana 20 71.4% 78 149.8 69.8 127.8 143.1

Additional Tennessee vs Louisiana Insights & Trends

Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

The Volunteers have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

Louisiana has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Ragin' Cajuns' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Volunteers put up 71.8 points per game, only two more points than the 69.8 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Tennessee is 13-5 against the spread and 17-3 overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns' 78 points per game are 20 more points than the 58 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Louisiana is 14-11 against the spread and 23-7 overall when it scores more than 58 points.

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 16-15-0 8-4 14-17-0 Louisiana 16-12-0 0-0 15-13-0

Tennessee vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Louisiana 14-2 Home Record 14-0 4-6 Away Record 7-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

