The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) and the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) square off on Thursday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round matchup tips off at 10:05 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. UNC Asheville matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: truTV

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Betting Trends

UNC Asheville has compiled a 17-14-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UCLA has put together a 19-13-2 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Bruins' 34 games have hit the over.

UNC Asheville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500000

+500000 UNC Asheville, based on its national championship odds (+500000), ranks significantly better (60th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (154th).

With odds of +500000, UNC Asheville has been given a 0% chance of winning the national championship.

