The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) play the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, tipping off at 10:05 PM.

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: truTV

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

UNC Asheville is 21-4 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 297th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 75 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins allow.

UNC Asheville has a 19-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

UNC Asheville is putting up more points at home (79.6 per game) than on the road (71.9).

The Bulldogs are conceding fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than away (72.9).

Beyond the arc, UNC Asheville makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.7), but makes a lower percentage on the road (37.1%) than at home (42.4%).

UNC Asheville Schedule