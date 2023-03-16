The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (29-5) are 17.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 15 UNC Asheville Bulldogs (27-7) on Thursday, beginning at 10:05 PM on truTV. Here's everything you need to know about this 2-15 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 10:05 PM ET

10:05 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -17.5 135.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

UNC Asheville's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 135.5 points in 20 of 29 outings.

The average over/under for UNC Asheville's contests this season is 143.6, 8.1 more points than this game's total.

UNC Asheville has gone 15-14-0 ATS this year.

UNC Asheville has won in seven of the nine contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +1350 or more once this season and won that game.

UNC Asheville has an implied victory probability of 6.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 15 48.4% 73.9 148.9 60.3 128.9 137.5 UNC Asheville 20 69% 75 148.9 68.6 128.9 140.8

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

UNC Asheville has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

Six of the Bulldogs' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Bulldogs' 75 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 60.3 the Bruins give up to opponents.

UNC Asheville is 14-8 against the spread and 22-4 overall when it scores more than 60.3 points.

UCLA vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 16-15-0 4-3 15-16-0 UNC Asheville 15-14-0 0-0 14-15-0

UNC Asheville vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits

UCLA UNC Asheville 17-0 Home Record 13-0 9-2 Away Record 10-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

