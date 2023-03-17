When the Baylor Bears (22-10) and UCSB Gauchos (27-7) play in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Friday at 1:30 PM ET, Adam Flagler and Ajay Mitchell will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Baylor vs. UCSB

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Baylor's Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Baylor fell to Iowa State 78-72. With 28 points, Jalen Bridges was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Bridges 28 5 2 3 0 7 Adam Flagler 14 3 4 3 0 1 Keyonte George 11 4 2 2 0 3

UCSB's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, UCSB defeated CSU Fullerton 72-62. With 20 points, Mitchell was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ajay Mitchell 20 4 4 0 0 0 Calvin Wishart 16 7 4 2 0 2 Cole Anderson 12 4 1 1 0 3

Baylor Players to Watch

Flagler posts a team-high 4.7 assists per game. He is also putting up 15.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Keyonte George leads his team in points per game (15.8), and also posts 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brides puts up a team-high 5.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

LJ Cryer puts up 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Flo Thamba is averaging 5.1 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

UCSB Players to Watch

Miles Norris is posting 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Andre Kelly is putting up a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 9.5 points and 0.9 assists, making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Gauchos get 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Josh Pierre-Louis.

Calvin Wishart gets the Gauchos 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 16.1 2.6 4.5 0.9 0 2.4 Jalen Bridges 11.5 5.7 1.3 1.1 0.9 1.6 LJ Cryer 14 2 2.3 0.3 0 2.9 Keyonte George 11.1 3.2 1.9 1.3 0.1 2 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5.7 4.7 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.6

UCSB Top Performers (Last 10 Games)