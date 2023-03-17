The No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) on Friday. This 7-10 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs score just 0.1 more points per game (67.1) than the Seminoles allow (67.0).

Georgia has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 67.0 points.

Florida State's record is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Seminoles put up 80.1 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 58.4 the Lady Bulldogs give up.

When Florida State totals more than 58.4 points, it is 23-7.

Georgia is 20-8 when allowing fewer than 80.1 points.

This year the Seminoles are shooting 40.4% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Lady Bulldogs concede.

The Lady Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Seminoles allow.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest W 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 2/26/2023 @ Clemson L 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum 3/2/2023 Wake Forest L 65-54 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Georgia Schedule