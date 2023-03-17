The No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) play the No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 5:30 PM.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

LSU vs. Hawaii Scoring Comparison

  • The Rainbow Wahine put up an average of 60.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 57.7 the Lady Tigers give up to opponents.
  • Hawaii is 11-6 when it scores more than 57.7 points.
  • LSU is 18-0 when it allows fewer than 60.6 points.
  • The 84.1 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 24.5 more points than the Rainbow Wahine give up (59.6).
  • When LSU puts up more than 59.6 points, it is 27-1.
  • Hawaii is 15-14 when allowing fewer than 84.1 points.
  • The Lady Tigers are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Rainbow Wahine allow to opponents (40%).
  • The Rainbow Wahine shoot 26.1% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Lady Tigers allow.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Mississippi State W 74-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/3/2023 Georgia W 83-66 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/4/2023 Tennessee L 69-67 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/17/2023 Hawaii - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/8/2023 CSU Fullerton W 82-75 Dollar Loan Center
3/10/2023 Long Beach State W 67-62 Dollar Loan Center
3/11/2023 UCSB W 61-59 Dollar Loan Center
3/17/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

