The No. 8 seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 9:20 PM. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points in the contest, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know about this 8-9 matchup when filling out your brackets. The matchup's over/under is set at 152.5.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 152.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Memphis has won 20 of its 22 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Florida Atlantic is 19-11-0 ATS this year.

This season, the Owls have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida Atlantic has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 14 46.7% 79.8 158.6 71.9 136.9 145.9 Florida Atlantic 8 26.7% 78.8 158.6 65 136.9 142.1

Additional Memphis vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Memphis has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Tigers have gone over the total four times.

Florida Atlantic has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

Six of the Owls' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Tigers score 79.8 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 65 the Owls give up.

Memphis has an 11-10 record against the spread and a 19-6 record overall when putting up more than 65 points.

The Owls score an average of 78.8 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 13-6 ATS record and a 21-1 overall record in games it scores more than 71.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-13-0 12-11 16-14-0 Florida Atlantic 19-11-0 3-2 17-13-0

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Memphis Florida Atlantic 13-2 Home Record 17-0 7-5 Away Record 11-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.