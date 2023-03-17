An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) hit the court against the No. 14 seed Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) on Friday at Purcell Pavilion. The contest starts at 3:30 PM.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

The Thunderbirds put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58.8 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, Southern Utah is 19-4.

Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 8.9 more points than the Thunderbirds allow (65.9).

Notre Dame has a 22-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Southern Utah has an 18-3 record when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Thunderbirds concede.

The Thunderbirds shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 @ Louisville W 68-65 KFC Yum! Center 3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Southern Utah - Purcell Pavilion

Southern Utah Schedule