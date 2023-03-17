How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:00 PM. The contest airs on ESPN.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartanettes put up an average of 62.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.
- South Carolina's record is 22-0 when it allows fewer than 62.3 points.
- The Gamecocks score 31.4 more points per game (81.4) than the Spartanettes give up (50).
- When South Carolina totals more than 50 points, it is 29-0.
- Norfolk State has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Arkansas
|W 93-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ole Miss
|W 80-51
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/5/2023
|Tennessee
|W 74-58
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.