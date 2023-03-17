The No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) and the No. 16 seed Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:00 PM. The contest airs on ESPN.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartanettes put up an average of 62.3 points per game, 11.2 more points than the 51.1 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Norfolk State is 17-3 when it scores more than 51.1 points.

South Carolina's record is 22-0 when it allows fewer than 62.3 points.

The Gamecocks score 31.4 more points per game (81.4) than the Spartanettes give up (50).

When South Carolina totals more than 50 points, it is 29-0.

Norfolk State has a 23-5 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

South Carolina Schedule