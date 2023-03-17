Top Xavier Players to Watch vs. Kennesaw State - First Round
The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Friday features a first-round matchup that pits the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) against the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) at 12:40 PM ET. The Musketeers' Jack Nunge and the Owls' Chris Youngblood are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Xavier's Last Game
In its previous game, Xavier lost to Marquette on Saturday, 65-51. Adam Kunkel scored a team-high 14 points (and added one assist and four rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Kunkel
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Desmond Claude
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jerome Hunter
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
Kennesaw State's Last Game
In its previous game, Kennesaw State topped Liberty on Sunday, 67-66. Terrell Burden scored a team-high 19 points (and contributed three assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terrell Burden
|19
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Chris Youngblood
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brandon Stroud
|12
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge is tops on his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also posts 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
Colby Jones averages 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Zach Freemantle averages 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Kunkel posts 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
Youngblood paces the Owls in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (1.9), and produces 4.8 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Burden is the Owls' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he contributes 13.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Brandon Stroud is the Owls' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he produces 9.3 points and 1.6 assists.
The Owls receive 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Demond Robinson.
Spencer Rodgers is posting 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 35.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|15.9
|6.7
|2.9
|1.4
|0
|1
|Jack Nunge
|12.7
|7.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.8
|0.9
|Souley Boum
|17.1
|5
|2.9
|0.3
|0.1
|3
|Adam Kunkel
|11.7
|3.3
|3
|1.3
|0.1
|2
|Jerome Hunter
|9.4
|5.8
|1.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0
Kennesaw State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terrell Burden
|15
|4.3
|5
|1.8
|0.3
|0.8
|Chris Youngblood
|14.8
|5.7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.5
|2.1
|Demond Robinson
|12.7
|6.1
|0.7
|0.8
|1.2
|0
|Brandon Stroud
|9.4
|6.7
|1.8
|1.3
|0.5
|1
|Spencer Rodgers
|7.5
|2.8
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|1.8
