The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday at Amway Center, starting at 12:10 PM.

Furman vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Furman vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Furman Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings San Diego State (-5.5) 138 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Furman vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Furman has compiled a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Paladins have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

San Diego State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

So far this season, 14 out of the Aztecs' 33 games have gone over the point total.

Furman Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Based on its moneyline odds, Furman has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

