How to Watch Furman vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) on Saturday at 12:10 PM.
Furman vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: CBS
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
- This season, Furman has a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.
- The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 161st.
- The Paladins' 81.7 points per game are 18.3 more points than the 63.4 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- Furman has a 15-1 record when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman is putting up more points at home (86.5 per game) than away (77.5).
- The Paladins concede 71.5 points per game at home, and 70.3 away.
- Beyond the arc, Furman drains more treys away (10.1 per game) than at home (9.1), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (34.2%).
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 83-80
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/6/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 88-79
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|3/16/2023
|Virginia
|W 68-67
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Amway Center
