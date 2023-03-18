The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (28-6) and the No. 13 seed Furman Paladins (28-7) square off in the NCAA Tournament second round, both looking to secure a place in the Sweet 16 of the South Region bracket when they meet on Saturday at Amway Center, starting at 12:10 PM. San Diego State is a 5.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 contest, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Furman vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego State -5.5 137.5

Paladins Betting Records & Stats

Furman and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in 22 of 30 games this season.

The average over/under for Furman's outings this season is 152.8, 15.3 more points than this game's point total.

Furman has gone 19-11-0 ATS this year.

Furman has come away with two wins in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Paladins have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Furman has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Furman vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 14 45.2% 71.8 153.5 63.4 134.5 138.3 Furman 22 73.3% 81.7 153.5 71.1 134.5 146.5

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

Furman has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

Seven of the Paladins' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Paladins' 81.7 points per game are 18.3 more points than the 63.4 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

Furman has put together a 16-10 ATS record and a 24-7 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

San Diego State vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 16-15-0 10-9 13-18-0 Furman 19-11-0 1-0 17-13-0

Furman vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

San Diego State Furman 15-1 Home Record 15-2 8-2 Away Record 8-3 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

