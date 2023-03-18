The No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they face off against the No. 5 Washington State Cougars (23-10) on Saturday. This 5-12 matchup in the N/A Region bracket is scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Washington State vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score 17.2 more points per game (78.1) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (60.9).

FGCU is 28-2 when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Washington State has an 18-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.1 points.

The 67.2 points per game the Cougars average are 11.4 more points than the Eagles allow (55.8).

Washington State has a 19-7 record when scoring more than 55.8 points.

FGCU is 27-0 when allowing fewer than 67.2 points.

The Cougars shoot 42.1% from the field, 10% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/2/2023 Utah W 66-58 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/3/2023 Colorado W 61-49 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/5/2023 UCLA W 65-61 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/18/2023 FGCU - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

FGCU Schedule