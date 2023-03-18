The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game airs on FloSports.

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Western Carolina Stats Insights

Western Carolina is 13-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the 49ers sit at 352nd.

The Catamounts put up 11.7 more points per game (74.5) than the 49ers give up to opponents (62.8).

Western Carolina has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

Western Carolina is putting up more points at home (78.9 per game) than on the road (67.7).

At home the Catamounts are giving up 65.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than they are on the road (73.3).

Western Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (31%).

