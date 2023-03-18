Saturday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 71, Western Carolina 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-6.1)

Charlotte (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 136.7

Charlotte has put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Western Carolina is 16-12-0. The 49ers have a 13-17-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 12-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Charlotte has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Western Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +117 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.5 points per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per contest (203rd in college basketball).

Western Carolina averages 33.7 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 31.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Western Carolina hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (52nd in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from deep (165th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 32.4%.

Western Carolina and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 10.1 per game (26th in college basketball) and force 10.7 (288th in college basketball).

