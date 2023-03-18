Saturday's 6:30 PM ET game between the Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) at Ocean Center features the Catamounts' Tyzhaun Claude as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Western Carolina's Last Game

Western Carolina lost its previous game to Furman, 83-80 in OT, on Sunday. Vonterius Woolbright starred with 30 points, plus 11 boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Vonterius Woolbright 30 11 5 0 1 0 Tre Jackson 22 2 2 0 0 4 Tyzhaun Claude 15 11 0 0 0 0

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Woolbright is putting up a team-high 5.0 assists per contest. And he is delivering 14.8 points and 7.5 rebounds, making 46.2% of his shots from the field.

Claude is the Catamounts' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he posts 15.4 points and 0.6 assists.

Tre Jackson is posting team highs in points (16.0 per game) and assists (1.7). And he is contributing 3.8 rebounds, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in the nation).

Russell Jones gets the Catamounts 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Tyler Harris is posting 5.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 34.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

