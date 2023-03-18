Western Carolina vs. Charlotte: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 18
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Charlotte 49ers (18-14) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (18-15) take the floor at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no line set.
Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Catamounts Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 12 of the Catamounts' 28 games with a set total have hit the over (42.9%).
- Western Carolina is 16-12-0 against the spread this year.
- Western Carolina has a 16-12-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 17-13-0 mark from Charlotte.
Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charlotte
|66.7
|141.2
|62.8
|133.7
|129.3
|Western Carolina
|74.5
|141.2
|70.9
|133.7
|141.8
Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends
- Western Carolina has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Catamounts' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Catamounts average 11.7 more points per game (74.5) than the 49ers give up (62.8).
- Western Carolina is 12-6 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scores more than 62.8 points.
Charlotte vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charlotte
|17-13-0
|13-17-0
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|12-15-0
Western Carolina vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits
|Charlotte
|Western Carolina
|11-4
|Home Record
|9-5
|5-8
|Away Record
|6-9
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|70.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|64.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
