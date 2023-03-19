Sunday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) versus the South Florida Bulls (27-6) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of South Carolina, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.

In their last game on Friday, the Gamecocks earned a 72-40 victory against Norfolk State.

South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came against the Stanford Cardinal, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Gamecocks took home the 76-71 win on the road on November 20.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.

South Carolina has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

The Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' signature win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2.

The Bulls have five wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-65 over Marquette (No. 40) on March 17

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 46) on December 21

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 50.8 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +1003 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game.

On offense, South Carolina is tallying 80 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (81.2 points per game) is 1.2 PPG higher.

Offensively, the Gamecocks have fared better in home games this season, averaging 85.3 points per game, compared to 77.2 per game away from home.

South Carolina allows 47 points per game in home games this season, compared to 54.2 away from home.

The Gamecocks' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 78.7 points a contest compared to the 81.2 they've averaged this year.

South Florida Performance Insights