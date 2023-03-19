South Carolina vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest features the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the South Florida Bulls (27-6) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Gamecocks are coming off of a 72-40 win over Norfolk State in their last game on Friday.
South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks defeated the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- The Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls captured their best win of the season on December 2, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-65.
- The Bulls have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five).
- South Florida has six wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Gamecocks have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-65 over Marquette (No. 41) on March 17
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 63) on January 11
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game with a +1003 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allow 50.8 per outing (third in college basketball).
- In conference action, South Carolina averages fewer points per game (80) than its overall average (81.2).
- The Gamecocks are averaging 85.3 points per game this year at home, which is 8.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (77.2).
- South Carolina is ceding 47 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (54.2).
- The Gamecocks have been scoring 78.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls' +377 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball).
- South Florida scores more in conference play (72.7 points per game) than overall (70.9).
- The Bulls are putting up more points at home (75.3 per game) than on the road (69.8).
- At home, South Florida gives up 56.7 points per game. On the road, it allows 58.5.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bulls are putting up 71.4 points per contest, 0.5 more than their season average (70.9).
