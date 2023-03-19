South Carolina vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and South Florida Bulls (27-6) going head to head at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 77-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.
The Gamecocks enter this contest following a 72-40 win against Norfolk State on Friday.
South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks took down the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 76-71, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
- The Gamecocks have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
- The Gamecocks have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bulls took down the No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 70-65, on December 2.
- The Bulls have five wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-65 over Marquette (No. 40) on March 17
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 47) on December 21
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 63) on January 11
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +1003 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.2 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 50.8 per contest (third in college basketball).
- With 80 points per game in SEC action, South Carolina is averaging 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.2 PPG).
- The Gamecocks are putting up 85.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.
- South Carolina cedes 47 points per game at home this year, compared to 54.2 in road games.
- The Gamecocks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 78.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.5 points fewer than the 81.2 they've scored this season.
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls' +377 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (57th in college basketball).
- South Florida has averaged 1.8 more points in AAC games (72.7) than overall (70.9).
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are averaging 5.5 more points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (69.8).
- At home, South Florida concedes 56.7 points per game. On the road, it gives up 58.5.
- The Bulls are scoring 71.4 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.5 more than their average for the season (70.9).
