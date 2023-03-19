South Carolina vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game features the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) and the South Florida Bulls (27-6) facing off at Colonial Life Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 19.
Last time out, the Gamecocks won on Friday 72-40 over Norfolk State.
South Carolina vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
South Carolina vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, South Florida 54
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks defeated the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 76-71, on November 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Gamecocks have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the country.
- South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Gamecocks are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20
- 81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 5
- 88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 11
- 74-58 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 5
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.4 points per game (scoring 81.2 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while allowing 50.8 per contest to rank second in college basketball) and have a +1003 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, South Carolina puts up fewer points per game (80) than its overall average (81.2).
- In home games, the Gamecocks are averaging 8.1 more points per game (85.3) than they are away from home (77.2).
- When playing at home, South Carolina is ceding 7.2 fewer points per game (47) than away from home (54.2).
- In their last 10 games, the Gamecocks have been scoring 78.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
